Western Sahara independence chief testifies in Spanish court

MADRID (AP) — The leader of a movement seeking independence from Morocco has testified in a Spanish investigation into allegations against him of torture, genocide and other crimes. Brahim Ghali appeared Tuesday before an investigating magistrate in Madrid. He testified via videoconference from a hospital in a northern Spanish city where the 71-year old was hospitalized last month after falling ill with COVID-19. Ghali heads the Polisario Front, which has long wanted to end Morocco’s control over Western Sahara after it was annexed in the 1970s. Ghali’s lawyer said his client denied the charges, which he attributed to Moroccan efforts to discredit the Polisario Front. The magistrate may place conditions on Ghali’s remaining free.