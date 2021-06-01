Union: Closing Wausau mail facility could delay delivery

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Postal union representatives warn that a plan to close Wausau’s mail sorting facility could lead to delivery delays in parts of Wisconsin. The U.S Postal Service announced last month that it plans to consolidate 18 mail facilities nationwide. In Wisconsin, mail sorting from the Wausau facility would move to Green Bay. Mail from some northern Wisconsin ZIP codes, including Rhinelander and Hurley, were moved to Green Bay in 2015. The latest plan would complete the process the Postal Service started then and would affect mail across central and northern Wisconsin.