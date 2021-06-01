Running list: opening dates for pools across North central Wisconsin

(WAOW) — Summer is right around the corner, and that means seasonal activities are now opening.

So when can you plan to take your family to area pools? Keep track with the running list here.

Most pools have some COVID-19 related restrictions in place, but they're subject to change throughout the season as state and national guidelines change.

MARSHFIELD

Marshfield's new aquatic center, Vandehey Waters Aquatic Center, is expected to open in July. It is being built at the same location as Hefko Pool. There is not an exact date yet, but a brochure from Marshfield estimates early July.

MERRILL

The Bierman Family Aquatic Center opens on May 28 and is open daily thereafter from 12-7 pm.

MEDFORD

The Medford City Pool is scheduled to open in June of 2021, but an exact date is not specified on the City's website.

ROTHSCHILD / SCHOFIELD

The Rothschild / Schofield Aquatic Center is set to open on June 5. The facility is open from 11 am - 7:45 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It's open from 11 am - 7 pm on Thursday and 11 am - 5:45 pm on Sunday.

STEVENS POINT

The City of Stevens Point has not listed an opening date for Donald Copps Municipal Pool. The website states "information coming soon" and the Facebook page for the pool indicates they're hiring lifeguards.

WAUSAU

All three pools in Wausau (Kaiser, Memorial and Schulenburg) and the Marathon Park splash pad open on June 4.

WESTON

The Weston Aquatic Center in Kennedy Park opens on June 5. The facility is open from 11 am - 7:45 pm on Monday - Saturday and 1 pm - 7:45 pm on Sunday.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

Splash Pads open on Memorial Day weekend and the Aquatic Center opens on June 7. The hours for both facilities are: Monday-Thursday 12-6pm, Friday & Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 12-5pm