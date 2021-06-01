Remains of Utah sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to return home

DELTA, Utah (AP) — U.S. officials say the remains of a Navy sailor who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor have returned to Salt Lake City, and a ceremony at his home in Delta is scheduled. KSTU-TV reported that 22-year-old Navy Radioman 3rd Class Theodore Q. Jensen of Delta was identified in December 2020 using dental and anthropological analysis. He was aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft, killing more than 400 crewmen, including Jensen. It took eight weeks for the Navy to declare Jensen missing and eight years to declare him dead.