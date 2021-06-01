Iran TV: ‘Technical problem’ on fighter jet kills 2 pilots

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says a “technical problem” on an Iranian fighter jet has killed two pilots. The report says the incident happened on Tuesday in the country’s southwest, in the city of Dezful, near the border with Iraq. The report said an investigation was underway as to what had caused the malfunction of the Iranian air force’s F-5 fighter jet. The TV says it happened before takeoff. Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.