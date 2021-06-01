German minister rejects idea of arms deliveries to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister has rejected the idea of delivering weapons to Ukraine after the country’s president indicated that he would like military help from Berlin. Germany, along with France, has led Western diplomatic efforts to resolve the long-running conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine. But efforts toward a political settlement are stalled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with a German newspaper Tuesday that Chancellor Angela Merkel has done a lot for Ukraine but “of course I had hoped for more from her, particularly in the Normandy format” of four-way talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.