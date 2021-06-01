Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS terror group

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group. A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle says Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. The complaint said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf. Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.