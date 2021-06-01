Donation helps 30 veterans get ready to go on “Never Forgotten Honor Flight”

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thirty veterans in our area will be able to go on the "Never Forgotten Honor Flight" after $15,000 was raised.

Fundraising efforts were made all around the Minocqua area, including from the Lakeland High School football team.

The original goal was $5,000. But that goal was reached over a few days.

That's when it was decided to bump the goal to $15,000.

"Many of these veterans never expected this opportunity until 15 years ago when the honor flight began. Now today we have flown 3,576 WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans for their trip of a lifetime and for a welcome home that they long deserve," said Mike Thompson, President/Co-Founder, Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Veterans are hoping to go on their flight in either September or October.