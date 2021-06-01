Biden marks Tulsa race massacre in emotional, graphic speech

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An emotional President Joe Biden has marked the 100th anniversary of the massacre that wiped out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Biden spoke in Tulsa on Tuesday of the hundreds of Black people killed by a white mob a century ago. He said he had “come to fill the silence” about one of the nation’s darkest — and long suppressed — moments of racial violence. He spoke amid the current national reckoning on racial justice. Biden also announced measures he said could help narrow the wealth gap between Blacks and whites.