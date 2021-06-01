Asian San Francisco officer attacked in possible hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco police officer who responded to a call about a man making threats to people in Chinatown was attacked by the suspect. He was later arrested on assault and hate crime charges. Surveillance video showed the female officer, who is of Asian descent, approach the 33-year-old man and tell him to turn around and put his hands on his head. He follows her commands but then turned around and shoved her and wrestled with her on the ground. The video shows four men tried to pull him off the officer as he punched her in the head and face.