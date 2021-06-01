Area businesses look to benefit from tourism season

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- Businesses in the Northwoods are gearing up for what they say, could be their best summer season ever.

The next few months will be a critical time for businesses in the Northwoods and it's built around one word.

Tourism.

"We have had so many people coming to the Northwoods for all of the same reasons that they were coming in 2020 and then some," said Krystal Westfahl, Executive Director, Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau.

For small communities and counties, tourism is their biggest money maker.

It's also the fuel that can keep businesses open.

"If we didn't have tourism we probably couldn't stay in business. I mean the locals support us really well in the off season but there's just not enough of them. Not to supply the number of jobs and number of employees I have here so it's huge to take advantage of the short season," said Kurt Justice, Owner, Kurt Islands Sports Shop.

Even with the pandemic, numbers from the State Department of Revenue show that Oneida County saw half a million dollars more in sales tax distribution in 2020 than in 2019.

With more people getting outdoors and more people being vaccinated, that number could increase in 2021.

"There's been a huge uptick in terms of people up here and tourism up here. The demand for outdoor gear has been crazy, so it's been a little hard to get product but we've been doing alright. So the demand for kayaks paddleboards, bikes, things like that has been through the roof so it should be an exciting summer," said Stephen Coon, Manager of Coontail.

Whether its out on the water or on a trail, the tourism dollars making their way into the area are just one way businesses can stay afloat.