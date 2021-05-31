Veterans honored in Brantwood for Memorial Day remembrance

BRANTWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The town hall in Brantwood was packed, and the family of a 100 year old old veteran took time to remind residents the meaning behind memorial day.

Residents packed the house for performances that honored those serving and who have fallen in the line of duty.

The stars of the show: Edwin R. Blomberg, a 100 year-old World War II veteran and his family.

Blomberg was wounded twice when serving.

Blomberg also shared how his perspective of memorial day changed after he enlisted.

"To me memorial day has begun to mean a lot more than it did as I grew up. Those who went through what I went through being in a war also I realize that they had to put their life on the line," said Edwin Blomberg.

All those that served at anytime were recognized at the end and thanked for their service.

Edwin's family shared the ceremony that packed the town hall twice.

He says he'll do whatever he can to honor those who served alongside him then and now.