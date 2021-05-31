Tomahawk Area Honor Guard honors the fallen

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Tomahawk Area Honor Guard spent their Memorial Day driving between different cemeteries across Lincoln County.

They used their trip to honor those who gave their lives for our country.

"There's no such thing as a good war. We always lose people. And this is why we want to remember today. All those who lost their lives in wars to preserve our freedom," said William Burcalow, Quartermaster for VFW Post 2687 in Tomahawk.

The ceremonies featured prayer, readings, and a rifle salute.

"It's a difficult thing to think about, but it's also very important to remember those things that they did," said Petty Officer Second Class Cassandra Wyles.

Memorial Day also serves as a time of reflection for those still here.

"Just thinking about the fact that I wear the same uniform as so many people that have gone before me and just the freedoms that I've enjoyed in my lifetime," said Petty Officer Second Class Cassandra Wyles.

The Honor Guard is already preparing for their September 11th tribute.