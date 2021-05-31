Spotty storms this afternoon, then a warmer trend

Temperatures will be back up to normal today and there might be a few storms. Otherwise, more Summer-like weather will be developing for the rest of the week.

Memorial Day (Today): Partly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Small hail or brief strong wind gusts are possible.

High: 72 Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with patchy fog.

Low: 48 Wind: Becoming calm

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon.

High: 75 Wind: SW 5-10

Today will start out nice with scattered clouds during the morning and maybe a brief shower in the Northwoods very early on. Around midday and into the afternoon some scattered showers and storms will develop. The first storms will be in the far north around noontime and then spread into central Wisconsin around 3 or 4 p.m. There is a chance of some hail or brief strong wind gusts with some of the storms, so keep that in mind if you are attending any Memorial Day services. High temps should reach the low 70s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

After today, the precipitation chances are minimal. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle Tuesday afternoon and a 30% chance of widely scattered showers or a storm on Wednesday afternoon. The weather should then be dry from Thursday through Sunday.

The weather will also be turning warmer. High temps will be seasonal, in the mid 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The mercury will then reach the upper 70s on Thursday, the low to mid 80s on Friday, and finally the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. The upcoming weekend will be good weather to be out and enjoy the water. Skies should also be mainly sunny from Thursday through Sunday.

Pollen Count Last Thursday May 28th, 9, Tree Pollen (moderate)

Have an fine Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31-May-2021

On this date in weather history: 1985 - Severe thuunderstorms spawned forty-one tornadoes across the Lower Great Lakes Region and southeastern Ontario which killed 74 persons. (Storm Data)