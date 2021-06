At 836 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lake Wazeecha, or near Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at 30 mph.

Pea size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Wisconsin Rapids, Waupaca, Wautoma, Plainfield, Hartman Creek State

Park, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Lake Wazeecha, Port Edwards, Mount Morris

and King.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.