Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 7:18PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong

thunderstorms across portions of Marathon, Portage, Shawano,

Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Shawano, Waupaca, Weston,

Rib Mountain, Clintonville, Mosinee and Whiting.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.