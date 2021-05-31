Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 7:14PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 713 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong gust front

extending from near Kewaunee to 7 miles south of Denmark to Menasha

to near Fremont. Movement was south at 30 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this gust front.

Gusts to 45 mph occurred in the Green Bay area.

Locations impacted include…

Appleton, Oshkosh, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little

Chute, Kimberly, Chilton and Brillion.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.