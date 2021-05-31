Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 5:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 5:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Parrish to 8 miles south of Harrison to 6
miles north of Dutch Corners. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Merrill, Tomahawk, Harrison, Parrish, Gilbert, Dutch Corners, Birch
Trails Girl Scout Camp, New Wood Wildlife Area, Veterans Memorial
County Park and Bradley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.