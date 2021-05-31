Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 5:42PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 541 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Parrish to 8 miles south of Harrison to 6

miles north of Dutch Corners. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Merrill, Tomahawk, Harrison, Parrish, Gilbert, Dutch Corners, Birch

Trails Girl Scout Camp, New Wood Wildlife Area, Veterans Memorial

County Park and Bradley.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.