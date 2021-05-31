Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 5:33PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 531 PM CDT, radar indicated the leading edge of strong

thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles west

of Medford to near Winona. Movement was southeast at 15 to 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail are possible with

the strongest storms.

Locations impacted include…

Winona, Medford, Arcadia, Mondovi, Wabasha, Whitehall, Alma, Buffalo,

Goodview, Plainview, Osseo, Thorp, Trempealeau, Galesville, Blair,

Independence, Strum, Greenwood, Buffalo City and Owen.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 94 between mile markers 88 and 110.

Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 254 and 256, and

between mile markers 261 and 272.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.