Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:21PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:21PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Council Grounds State Park, or near Merrill, moving east at 30 mph.
Half inch hail was reported in Merrill.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Antigo, Merrill, Council Grounds State Park, Glandon, Elmhurst and
Ackley Wildlife Area.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Green Bay.