Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:21PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 420 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Council Grounds State Park, or near Merrill, moving east at 30 mph.

Half inch hail was reported in Merrill.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Antigo, Merrill, Council Grounds State Park, Glandon, Elmhurst and

Ackley Wildlife Area.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.