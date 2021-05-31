Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:17PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:17PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 416 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Phillips, or 15 miles
south of Park Falls, moving east at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph, penny-size hail, and frequent cloud to
ground lightning can be expected with this storm.
This storm will be near…
Phillips around 430 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this storm include Wilson Lake Near
Phillips.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.
This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for
additional information and possible warnings from the National
Weather Service.