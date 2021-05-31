Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:17PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 416 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Phillips, or 15 miles

south of Park Falls, moving east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, penny-size hail, and frequent cloud to

ground lightning can be expected with this storm.

This storm will be near…

Phillips around 430 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Wilson Lake Near

Phillips.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

This storm may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for

additional information and possible warnings from the National

Weather Service.