Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
a large portion of north central and far northeast Wisconsin. The
storms extended from southeast Oneida, eastern Lincoln and western
Langlade counties eastward through northern Marinette County. The
storms were moving east at 30 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
the strongest storms.
Locations impacted include…
Rhinelander, Crandon, Merrill, Kingsford, Harrison, Pembine, Goodman,
Wausaukee, Homestead and Parrish.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Green Bay.