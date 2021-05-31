Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:12PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

a large portion of north central and far northeast Wisconsin. The

storms extended from southeast Oneida, eastern Lincoln and western

Langlade counties eastward through northern Marinette County. The

storms were moving east at 30 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

the strongest storms.

Locations impacted include…

Rhinelander, Crandon, Merrill, Kingsford, Harrison, Pembine, Goodman,

Wausaukee, Homestead and Parrish.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Green Bay.