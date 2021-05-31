Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:57PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles west of Lac Du Flambeau to 8 miles west

of Squirrel Lake to 6 miles northwest of Willow Lake. Movement was

southeast at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes Natural

Area, Squirrel Lake, Willow Lake, Willow Reservoir, Rice Creek

Natural Area, Minocqua and Arbor Vitae.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

these storms pass.