Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:57PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:57PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 355 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles west of Lac Du Flambeau to 8 miles west
of Squirrel Lake to 6 miles northwest of Willow Lake. Movement was
southeast at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Lac Du Flambeau, Boulder Junction, Winchester, Border Lakes Natural
Area, Squirrel Lake, Willow Lake, Willow Reservoir, Rice Creek
Natural Area, Minocqua and Arbor Vitae.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
these storms pass.