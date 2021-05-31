Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 2:11PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

north-central Wisconsin. The strongest storm was located 7 miles

northwest of Rainbow Flowage, or 19 miles west of Eagle River,

moving east at 25 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Squirrel Lake, Rainbow Flowage,

Minocqua, Arbor Vitae, Three Lakes, Woodruff, Sugar Camp and Lake

Tomahawk.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.