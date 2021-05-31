Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 2:11PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 2:11PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over
north-central Wisconsin. The strongest storm was located 7 miles
northwest of Rainbow Flowage, or 19 miles west of Eagle River,
moving east at 25 mph.
Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Eagle River, Lac Du Flambeau, Squirrel Lake, Rainbow Flowage,
Minocqua, Arbor Vitae, Three Lakes, Woodruff, Sugar Camp and Lake
Tomahawk.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.