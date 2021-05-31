Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 7:04PM CDT until May 31 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 7:04PM CDT until May 31 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of
Mosinee, or 20 miles southwest of Wausau, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northeastern Wood, northwestern Portage and south central Marathon
Counties, including the following locations… Milladore, Junction
City, Rozellville, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Rocky Corners,
Blenker, Dewey Marsh Wildlife Area, Dancy and Knowlton.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People
outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away
from windows.