Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 7:04PM CDT until May 31 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Mosinee, or 20 miles southwest of Wausau, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Wood, northwestern Portage and south central Marathon

Counties, including the following locations… Milladore, Junction

City, Rozellville, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon, Rocky Corners,

Blenker, Dewey Marsh Wildlife Area, Dancy and Knowlton.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People

outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away

from windows.