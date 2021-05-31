Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 6:48PM CDT until May 31 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 6:48PM CDT until May 31 at 7:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 647 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of
Marshfield, or 24 miles northwest of Wisconsin Rapids, moving east at
35 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
This severe storm will be near…
Stevens Point around 730 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include
Milladore, Sherry, Rozellville, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Moon,
Auburndale, Stratford, Hewitt, Blenker and Dancy.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People
outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away
from windows.