Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:43PM CDT until May 31 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:43PM CDT until May 31 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe
limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However hail up
to penny sized and heavy rain are still possible with these
thunderstorms.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
Green Bay.