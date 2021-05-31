Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:28PM CDT until May 31 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:28PM CDT until May 31 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 527 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Willow Reservoir to 6 miles northwest of
Tomahawk to 8 miles southeast of Tripoli, moving east at 25 mph.
Other storms were located west of Harrison and Jeffris.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Tomahawk, Gilbert, Newbold, Woodboro, Rhinelander and Harrison.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.