Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:28PM CDT until May 31 at 5:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 527 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Willow Reservoir to 6 miles northwest of

Tomahawk to 8 miles southeast of Tripoli, moving east at 25 mph.

Other storms were located west of Harrison and Jeffris.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

Locations impacted include…

Tomahawk, Gilbert, Newbold, Woodboro, Rhinelander and Harrison.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.