Restlawn ceremony honors fallen veterans, families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW )— On Monday, the names of dozens of area veterans were read aloud in honor of their and their family's sacrifice.

"It's action not words that transforms someone's love of country to selfless and disciplined dedication to service," Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg said while giving the keynote address.

A day for remembering those lost and the ones they left behind, the Monday ceremony at Restlawn Memorial Park paid tribute to not just the service men and women, but their loved ones as well.

"They made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and we come together to honor them and their families each and every year," Restlawn Memorial Park Office Manager Amber Pender said.

Last year's event, which took place during the beginning of COVID-19, looked a little different; but was held nonetheless.

"Unfortunately with the COVID-19 pandemic we weren't able to have the turnout that we normally do but we knew that it was our duty to make sure that all of our veterans were still honored in a way that we could do safely," Pender said.

She also said that though she works to honor veterans year round, Memorial Day provides a special opportunity for the community to show their support.

"Memorial Day is one of those days that we come together as a community and honor those people and thank them for their sacrifice," Pender said.

Mayor Rosenberg said in her address that it was difficult to put her gratitude into words.

"When I sat down to write what I wanted to say today I struggled to find the words that appropriately reflect the reverence and gratitude worthy of those who believed in this country enough to die for it," Rosenberg said.

Attendees left the afternoon ceremony to the tune of "Going Home" played on the bag pipes.