Politics still pack a punch(line) for Iranian-American comic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A stand-up show in Dubai has marked the first time Iranian-American Maz Jobrani has been in front of a major live audience overseas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and he feels it. He describes doing stand-up as “like going to the gym — you have to get up on stage five, 10 times a week.” Jobrani had a calm demeanor and smile on his face during a recent interview with The Associated Press. It was a far cry from the exaggerated expressions and dancing Jobrani is known for in performance. He was in the United Arab Emirates for the recent Dubai Comedy Festival.