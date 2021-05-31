Agent to AP: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from French Open

Naomi Osaka’s agent has confirmed to The Associated Press that the four-time Grand Slam champion has withdrawn from the French Open. A spokeswoman for the tournament said the French Open was not aware of Osaka’s withdrawal. Osaka wrote on Twitter that “the best thing for the tournament” would be if she pulled out and took a break from competition. She had declared last week that she would not speak to the media at Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the postmatch news conference following her first-round victory Sunday. Osaka also said Monday she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”