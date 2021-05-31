Officials ID 2 killed in small plane crash in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have identified two men who died in a small plane crash in the mountains of northern Utah. Authorities say Devin Criddle died at the scene of the crash near Powder Mountain ski area Saturday morning. His sister tells KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City that he was a student at Utah State University and taking his first flight in hopes of becoming a pilot one day. His instructor Braeden Raleigh survived the initial crash and was flown to the hospital but suffered severe burns and later died. It wasn’t immediately clear who had control of the plane at the time of the crash. The cause is under investigation.