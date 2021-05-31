New ‘Bring Me Home’ wine supports military families

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- This Memorial Day weekend, a New Glarus winery is honoring military members killed in action and supporting their families.

Bailey's Run Vineyard is releasing a new wine called Bring Me Home. The wine sales benefit the Ben Jackson Foundation.

Ben graduated from New Glarus High School in 2016 and died while serving in the Air Force overseas.

"It wasn't even a hesitation for us, there was something that we definitely wanted to do, especially with them being so local, and just hearing their story was was heartfelt for us," said Julianna Boczkiewicz, with Bailey's Run Vineyard.

Ben's parents started the foundation to help young people in the military take trips home.

"I'm so grateful to the people that helped us and to Bailey's," said Jennifer Jackson, Ben's mother.

The Sugar River Quilts of Valor Foundation also presented Ben's family with a quilt at the release event Saturday.