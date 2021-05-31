Gov. Evers’ Memorial Day address: “not just another holiday”

KING, Wis. (WAOW)-- Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery has laid thousands of veterans to rest over more than 130 years.



Monday it welcomed the state's highest-ranking official, to pay tribute.



"I love to have been here today, Memorial Day, to not only honor those veterans that have been killed on accident but the veterans that have served our state and our nation so honorably," Governor Tony Evers said, taking part in a quiet, brief ceremony that included the laying of wreaths and also remembering the anniversaries of the Gulf War and 9/11.



"This Memorial Day, while paying tribute to service members of all eras, we especially remember those Wisconsinites who died in service from January 17th, 1991 to September 11th of 2001," Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar said.



Those who spoke at the ceremony emphasizing Memorial Day means so much to so many.



"It's so easy to think this is just another holiday, it's not. This is a special day where we need to sit back and reflect on all the battles that have been fought by our country, but in particular, the people, the men and women that have had to do that extra duty for our country," Governor Evers said.



"There's not enough money in the entire world to pay the debts that we owe to those who died for our country," Brigadier General Robyn J. Blader added.



One area veteran tells News 9 he helped hand-place the flags at the cemetery, and there are about seven thousand of them, one for nearly every headstone.