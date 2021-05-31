Dozens of animals killed in Sparta house fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Over 20 dogs and 2 cats perished in a house fire Sunday afternoon just outside of Cataract at 4401 County Highway I.

Firefighters from the Sparta Area Fire District were called at 3:41 p.m. Sunday after a person passing by the home reported seeing heavy smoke. Upon arrival, they forcibly entered the house and were informed that animals were in kennels inside.

Deputies located the fire on the first floor which started in the kitchen area. The owners were not home at the time of the fire, but 14 adult dogs and 12 puppies died from smoke inhalation, along with two cats.

Several dogs outside in their kennels survived. The home sustained both fire and smoke damage to the first and second stories.

The fire department remained on scene for four hours and they were assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Sparta Ambulance Service, Cataract 1st Responders, Monroe County 911 Center, a Monroe County Humane Officer, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Xcel Energy.

The fire remains under investigation.