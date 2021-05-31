Biden commemorates war dead at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden has honored America’s war dead at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day by laying a wreath at the hallowed burial ground. The president was joined on Monday by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff in a somber ceremony at the Virginia cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Biden called on Americans to honor their fallen heroes by remembering their sacrifices. He says, “All those we honor today gave their lives for the country, but they live forever in our hearts.”