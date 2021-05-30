Turkey’s foreign minister Cavusoglu begins visit to Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has begun his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He and Dendias will also have an informal dinner later Sunday. Greek officials view the visit as preparing a meeting between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in mid-June, on the sidelines of a NATO summit