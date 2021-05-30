Thunderstorm Chances Monday Afternoon.

We had a nice and sunny Saturday. A bit cool feeling, but a Wausau high of 69. 39 overnight for Wausau. A few spots a bit cooler. A bit cooler today as the clouds held our highs back. Light rain and sprinkles fell in the afternoon. The winds were light.

Headlines: Shower and thunderstorms on Memorial Day in the afternoon. A Marginal Threat for severe weather. A drier and much warmer week ahead.

Futuretrack is showing cloudy skies with partial clearing tonight. Mostly sunny skies to start Memorial Day. Shower and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain amounts look light. We clear out Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny.

Rain chances by percent are 20% early tonight. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Memorial Day afternoon.

We have a Marginal Threat level for severe weather for Monday afternoon. The highest threat is for hail and strong winds.

Rain track is showing: less than a tenth of an inch Monday afternoon.

Our temperature trend has us above normal and warming as the week goes on. Mid-80s later in the week and weekend.

Partly cloudy tonight and not as cool. Lows in the mid-upper-40s. Winds light southwest.

Memorial Day starts mostly sunny. We add more clouds and showers and thunderstorms move in for part of the area. Prime-time being 3-6 PM. Storm chances 60%. We aren’t expecting severe storms, but some could be strong. A high of 70.

Mostly sunny Tuesday and a high of 74

Mostly sunny Wednesday and a high of 75.

We look to warm even further with sunny skies. High Thursday of 79. Friday sunny and 85. Mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 87.

5/30/2021 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history has several events marked by baseball sized hail. I can’t imagine what it would feel like getting pummeled by that.

1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the Upper Ohio Valley during the day. A powerful (F-4) tornado injured three persons and caused a million dollars damage at New Providence, IA. Baseball size hail was reported at Blue Earth, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a warm front spawned fourteen tornadoes in northeastern Texas during the late afternoon and evening hours. The thunderstorms also produced baseball size hail near Marshall, wind gusts to 77 mph at Commerce, and up to five inches of rain. Thunderstorms over southwestern Kansas produced up to six inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)