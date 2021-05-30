Roster transformation by Bucks pays off with sweep of Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Milwaukee’s roster transformation started after losing to Miami in last season’s NBA playoffs, one that made the Bucks give themselves a critical look. So they got bigger. Tougher. More experienced. And in the playoff rematch with the Heat, they were simply better. Some of those new additions including Jrue Holiday, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis played huge roles for the Bucks in their first-round sweep of the Heat. Milwaukee gets at least a full week off to prepare for an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against either Brooklyn or Boston.