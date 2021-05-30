Rib Mountain disc golf course attracting new players

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- A new disc golf course in Rib Mountain is bringing people in from across the state.



It opened two weeks ago at Liberty Park and has nine holes.



The course is designed for players that want to have a casual experience.

One man who plays regularly came in from Eau Claire, who says he likes the course mainly for its convenience.



"It's a great area. This is, for people who travel…this is a perfect place to stop for a quick couple rounds, " said Pao Kang.



The course is open under park hours, which is from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.