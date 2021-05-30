Brewers sweep Nationals in day-night doubleheader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 to sweep a day-night doubleheader. Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings in a 4-1 victory. Milwaukee is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13. The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are last in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season.