Oneida County Sheriff’s officer dies in ATV crash

(WAOW) -- The Oneida County Sheriff's department reports a member of their department has died this Saturday.

In a press release the department stated, "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own. On May 29, 2021, Sergeant Anton “Archie” Keelin was involved in a fatal ATV crash in Iron County, Wisconsin. We ask for understanding and privacy for the family, partners, and friends who are grieving. Thank you to all those who have reached out to support our personnel."

According to sheriff Paul Samardich, the male operator of the ATV, traveling north appeared to have struck an object with his ATV. He was ejected from his machine and struck a tree. Although traveling in a group, the crash was unwitnessed.

The Oneida County Sheriff's department and Aspirus hospital assisted on scene.

The crash in under investigation by the Iron County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin DNR at this time