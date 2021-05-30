China to send 3 male astronauts to its space station in June

BEIJING (AP) — China says three male astronauts will blast off next month for a three-month mission on China’s new space station. The plans were confirmed by Yang Liwei, China’s first astronaut in orbit and the deputy chief designer for its manned space program. The core living area of the space station was launched in April and an automated spacecraft carrying supplies docked with the Tianhe station on Sunday. Yang didn’t give further details on the flight date or the astronauts’ identities. The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to deliver two more modules, supplies and the astronauts who will work and live on the space station.