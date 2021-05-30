Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and Israel are holding high-level talks in both countries to shore up a fragile truce between Israel and the Hamas militant group and rebuild the Gaza Strip after a punishing 11-day war. Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry was meeting Sunday with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, who landed in Cairo on Sunday. Egypt said it was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister in over a decade. Meanwhile, Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel, flew to Tel Aviv for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian officials in Ramallah.