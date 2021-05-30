Iran central bank governor removed after run for president

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says that the Cabinet has dismissed the governor of the central bank after he decided to run for the June 18 presidential election. The report said the decision was taken Sunday after Abdonasser Hemmati decided to run in presidential elections. The report also said Deputy Governor Akbar Komijani would be taking over all responsibilities from Hemmati, who had held the position since 2018. On Wednesday, Iran’s Guardian Council — clerics and jurists who approve presidential candidates — approved only seven out of some 590 applicants.