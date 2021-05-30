Frost Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Southern Oconto County, Menominee, Southern Marinette

County, Langlade, Northern Oconto County, Northern Marinette

County, Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&