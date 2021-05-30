Frost Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Langlade County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Southern Oconto County, Menominee, Southern Marinette
County, Langlade, Northern Oconto County, Northern Marinette
County, Florence and Forest Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&