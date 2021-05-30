Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 5:09 am
3:33 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Langlade

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Langlade County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Southern Oconto County, Menominee, Southern Marinette
County, Langlade, Northern Oconto County, Northern Marinette
County, Florence and Forest Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

