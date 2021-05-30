Area man driving veterans in need again

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Covid-19 pandemic temporarily stopped Bill Udulutch from driving for Disabled American Veterans. He's been doing it for almost 11 years now after he retired.



"I think God intended for me to find this as one of my volunteer activities," he said.



He typically makes sure veterans get to any medical appointments they have.



But this objective, on the day before Memorial Day, chatting with an area Vietnam veteran and seeing some monuments.



Udulutch says he makes these drives because he loves to do it. He is not a veteran, but his father and brother served. He says he cherishes the opportunities to talk to the people he drives, because of the stories.



"Conversations with the vets are unbelievable and the veteran makes the trip. It isn't me. I like to drive, but having veterans sit in the van, have conversations with them, I've learned so many things."



And not just about time in service. He says he enjoys learning about veterans' life stories and their hobbies. With the amount of time spent in the car together, that's what they talk about.



For Vietnam War veteran Joe Kabley, he says once he found a service like this existed, it changed his life.



"My septic poisoning was bad. I was down at Tomah for three months and they couldn't find any medicine to get rid of that bacteria. But I got treated," Kabley said.



Making sure veterans get treatment is one reason Udulutch says he enjoys what he does, but the talks with the veterans top them all.



"They've all got a story and some of them are more interesting than others, but they've all got a story."

If you know of anyone who may benefit from this service or are interested in becoming a driver, you can go to dav.org for details.