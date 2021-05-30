2 injured following vehicle crash and fire on I-94 near Johnson Creek

WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a release about the crash on I-94 at mile marker 263 near Johnson Creek, the crash involved two injuries, and MedFlight was needed.

The Wisconsin State Patrol - Waukesha Post received a report of a multiple-vehicle crash. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Lake Mills Fire and EMS assisted.

Authorities arrived to find two vehicles on fire and determined MedFlight was needed for the two injuries caused by the incident.

The press release said due to the blockage from the crash and rescue measures, I-94 westbound lanes were closed and reopened once cleared.

According to DOT, the crash is under investigation.