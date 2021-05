WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- A benefit in Wisconsin Rapids is raising money for veterans Saturday.



It's taking place at the Grand Rapids Lions Club. There you can find live music, food trucks, and a silent auction.



Money raised from donations will go toward the Never Forgotten Honor Flight, which provides veterans a chance to go to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials there.



The event is free to attend and runs until 11 p.m.